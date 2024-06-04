The J.J. Rawlings Foundation has called on Ghanaians to eschew corrupt practices to help the country overcome its current difficulties.

In a statement to commemorate the 45th anniversary of the June 4 uprising, the Foundation emphasised the importance of probity, accountability, and integrity.

“As we commemorate today, may the people of Ghana remember that a society requires discipline, dedication, commitment and a desire to eschew corrupt tendencies.

“The sacrifices many made on June 4, 1979 which eventually led to the birth of the Fourth Republic, should propel us to lift the country from the difficulties we find ourselves today,” portions of the statement read.

It continued, “Probity, accountability and integrity should not be used in vain but practiced in all facets of our country’s progress.”

The Foundation further acknowledged the courageous men and women who played significant roles in the June 4 revolution.

It said their efforts and sacrifices were acknowledged as vital to the fight against corruption and the promotion of integrity.

Below is the full statement

