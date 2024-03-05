Former First Lady, Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings has been honoured in recognition of her exceptional contributions to advancing women’s empowerment, development, and gender equality.

She was honored for her instrumental role in shaping policies and programs aimed at promoting women’s participation in various sectors, including agriculture, education, and healthcare.

This occurred at the 6th Gathering of the Royals, organized by the Agrihouse Foundation in partnership with the Queen Mothers Foundation of Ghana.

As a token of appreciation, Mrs. Rawlings was awarded a framed collection of her impactful speeches focusing on gender equality and empowerment, a special kente cloth named after her, and a documentary capturing the lives of both men and women impacted and empowered by her initiatives, among which included traders, old PNC officials, market women, students among others.

Speaking during the award presentation, Alberta Nana Akyaa Akosa, the Executive Director of Agrihouse Foundation, highlighted Nana Konadu’s dedication to advancing women’s rights, emphasizing the importance of honoring her enduring legacy.

“We were deeply moved by her lifelong commitment to advocating for women’s empowerment and gender equality,” remarked the Executive Director. “Her tireless efforts have not only inspired countless individuals but have also led to tangible progress in our society.

“Nana Konadu embodies the spirit of the Gathering of the Royals, which seeks to honor individuals who have made significant contributions to the advancement of our agricultural sector and the empowerment of women.”

The President of the Queen Mothers Foundation of Ghana, Nana Ama Serwaa Bonsu, also reiterated Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings’ dedication to advocating for women’s development, empowerment, and gender equality.

‘’Under her leadership, the 31 December Women’s Movement empowered Ghanaian women to generate income, save money for community projects, and become active participants in decision-making processes in their villages. Additionally, Nana Konadu played a pivotal role in the adoption of the Intestate Succession Law, encouraged women’s participation in the electoral process, and made history by becoming the first woman to run for President of Ghana in 2016.”

In her heartfelt acceptance speech, Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings expressed gratitude for the honor bestowed upon her and reaffirmed her unwavering commitment to the cause of women’s empowerment.

“I am deeply humbled to receive this recognition from the Agrihouse Foundation and the Queen Mothers Foundation. Women’s empowerment is not just a goal; it is a moral imperative and a fundamental human right. We must continue to strive for equality and justice for all. I dedicate this honor to the countless women whose voices have been silenced and whose contributions have been overlooked. It is their resilience and courage that inspires me to continue this important work,” she stated.

The 6th Gathering of the Royals, held on Thursday, February 29th, 2024, under the theme “Seeds of Change: Cultivating Gender Equality in Agriculture and Honouring Women’s Advancement,” provided an invaluable platform for over one thousand participants, which includes Ninety-six Queen Mothers from across the sixteen Regions, two hundred and sixty five (265) Women Farmers And Farm Associations from across the sixteen regions of Ghana and seventy women Agri-processors commanding value and volume with the agricultural sector, participation also included dignitaries from diverse sectors such as development partners, government agencies, private institutions, academia, research associations, and civil society organizations.

Through thought-provoking discussions, networking sessions, and cultural showcases, the event fostered a dynamic exchange of ideas, sharing of best practices, and forging partnerships aimed at driving sustainable development in the agricultural sector.

During the royal panel discussion led by Queen Mother Nana Akuamoah II of Tuobodom, other esteemed panelists included Queen Mother Nana Auah Tawiah I of Swfi Asempa Na Eye in the Western North Region, Queen Mother Nana Adwoa Larboh I of Yiji Traditional Area in the Bono East Region, and others such as Miriama Saaka, Queen Mother of Sadoboora-Wungu Traditional Area in the North East Region, and Braimah Azara Kabachewurche Timu Burnyanso I, Queen Mother of Kabache-Kpeme Traditional Council in the Savannah Region. Also present were Nana Aba Kyere III, Queen Mother of Abirem Agona in the Central Region, Queen Mother Nana Amponsah Sekle II of Mafi Gidikpi Number 1 in the Volta Region, and Nana Darko Ampem Kyerewaa II, Paramount Queen Mother of Yamfo Traditional Area in the Ahafo Region.

These Queen Mothers shared insights into the challenges they face in their respective regions, which include issues such as limited access to land, lack of financial support, difficulties in accessing market linkages, absence of modern mechanized equipment for farming, inadequate road networks, lack of extension services, and the absence of pension schemes for farmers, among others. They collectively appealed to the government and corporate organizations to urgently extend their support to address these pressing issues.

The 6th Gathering of the Royals was held in partnership with the Ministry of Food and Agriculture, Ministry of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, and the Queen Mothers Foundation of Ghana, with support from corporate sponsors including Agricultural Manufacturing Group Limited, Twellium Ghana Limited, Browngi Tractors and Implements, and Rainbow Agrosciences others includes Access Bank, Delta Paper Mill (FLORAL TISSUE), Rejuvenate Gaia Global Limited, ADDFRA.