A rare photo of former First Lady, Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings, flaunting her natural hair has popped up on social media.

The photo captured Mrs Rawlings with two of her daughters and her grandchild in a pose with the French Ambassador to Ghana, Jules-Armand Aniambossou.

Usual of her, the former First Lady was captured without her signature headgear while she put her permed hair which was neatly styled on display.

She wore a red coat over a multi-coloured blouse with black trousers to match while her two daughters were also nicely dressed.

Her adorable granddaughter on the other hand wore a yellow dress as she poses for the camera.

Mr Aniambossou took to his Twitter page to share the photo as he expresses delight after welcoming the family to the venue.

Check out the post below: