President Nana Akufo-Addo has once again proved to Ghanaians he is a dance lover as he battles former First Lady, Nana Konadu Agyemang Rawlings.

The two were guests at a luncheon held on Thursday, August 4 to mark the 2022 Founders’ Day holiday celebration.

They, however, became the centre of attention when they took to the dancefloor to display their dance moves to a live band performance.

In a video that has gone viral on social media, President Akufo-Addo and Nana Konadu were happily dancing their hearts out amid smiles.

Watch the video attached above: