It was all joy when Second Lady, Samira Bawumia, met former First Lady, Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings.
This was at an after session of Asaase Foundation’s charity event held over the weekend.
The exemplary women put their political diversities aside to exchange pleasantries.
Some photos Mrs Bawumia released of the encounter showed the moment they were engaged in a hearty conversations which attracted laughter from both parties.
Their handshake and display of affection gave away what appears to be a close bond.
Both exhibiting rich culture in their African print ‘Kaba and Slit’ with headwraps, the political leaders were a sight to behold.
Following the death of her husband, Flt Lt Jerry John Rawlings, in November 2022, Nana Konadu has made very few public appearances.