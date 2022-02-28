It was all joy when Second Lady, Samira Bawumia, met former First Lady, Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings.

This was at an after session of Asaase Foundation’s charity event held over the weekend.

Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings (left) and Samira Bawumia (right) Source: Samira Bawumia/Facebook

The exemplary women put their political diversities aside to exchange pleasantries.

Some photos Mrs Bawumia released of the encounter showed the moment they were engaged in a hearty conversations which attracted laughter from both parties.

Their handshake and display of affection gave away what appears to be a close bond.

Both exhibiting rich culture in their African print ‘Kaba and Slit’ with headwraps, the political leaders were a sight to behold.

Following the death of her husband, Flt Lt Jerry John Rawlings, in November 2022, Nana Konadu has made very few public appearances.