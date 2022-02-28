French Ambassador to Ghana, Anne Sophie Avé, has tested her boxing prowess in a training session.

Madam Avé was in the good hands of National Flyweight Champion, 19-year-old Mohammed Aryeetey and his team, who supervised her boxing bout.

Awed by their impressive and powerful punches, the ambassador decided to give herself a try.

French Ambassador shows off boxing skills

She sprang into the ring to learn a few tricks on how to knock out her opponent and prevent blows from landing on her.

In less than two minutes, Madam Avé was out of breathe and was visibly exhausted, but the trainers at Sea View Boxing club at Jamestown gave her resounding applause.

French Ambassador shows off boxing skills

She was also presented with Mohammed Aryeetey’s title belt.

In all, she described her experience as remarkable.

ALSO READ

Watch video below: