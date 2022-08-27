A star-studded send-off party has been held for the French Ambassador to Ghana, Her Excellency, Anne Sophie Avé.

The glamourous ceremony came off on Friday, August 26, 2022, at Kwarleyz Residence in Accra.

Scores of celebrities in the showbiz industry including Ghanaian Reggae singer, Rocky Dawuni, dancehall artiste; Stonebwoy, Kuami Eugene, Hajia4real, Mzvee, Mr Drew, and Clemento Suarez graced the occasion.

Businessman Nana Cheddar, Bola Ray, veteran actress Kalsoume Sinare, Madina MP, Francis Xavier-Sosu, John Dumelo were also present to share in Madam Avé’s joy.

The party was to honour the Ambassador’s immense contribution towards the development of Ghana.

She was presented with an award of excellence during the fun-filled event.

Stonebwoy, Rocky Dawuni and Celemento Suarez at the event.

She could not hide her tears as she delivers a speech to appreciate all who were present and Ghanaians at large for the warm reception.

Madam Ave, who has been serving in Ghana since 2018, will bring her duties to an end in August 2022.