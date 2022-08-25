The Kumasi Traditional Council has requested that Oyerepa FM, a radio station situated in Kumasi, stops broadcasting on Friday, August 26, until further notice.

When a team from Oyerepa FM and TV arrived before the Traditional Council to offer an apology over remarks made by Akwasi Addai ‘Odike’ against Manhyia on their network, Baffuor Amankwatia VI, the Council’s acting president who is the Bantamahene, made the announcement.

The traditional chiefs in the Ashanti region came under fire from Odike, a guest on a political talk show on Oyerepa FM, for failing to combat illegal mining.

He accused the chiefs of aiding in galamsey since they have looked on unconcerned while forests and water bodies are destroyed.

The businessman cum politician threatened to lead the youth to stage a massive demonstration against Manhyia if the galamsey menace continues.

The Kumasi Traditional Council was offended by this remark and declared it to be a form of rebellion against Asanteman, hence Odike was banished from stepping at Manhyia.

Baffuor Amankwatia VI, addressing the delegation from Oyerepa FM and TV said:

“You gave Odike the platform to say all that he said without caution. If you want us to accept your apology and show remorse, then announce to your listeners that you’ve erred and apologise. Again, if you want Manhyia to give you hearing, then you have to close down your radio station from Friday, August 26 until the pending issue is resolved. If not, we won’t take it lightly when you appear before us again,” it said.

READ ALSO: