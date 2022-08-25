‘Leadership by example’ is the virtue Stonebwoy sought to preach when he descended into the gutters during a clean-up exercise at Ashaiman.

The Dancehall act, as part of plans towards his annual Ashaiman to the World festival, embarked on a clean-up exercise across the community.

This was in collaboration with the Municipal Chief Executive, Albert Boakye Okyere.

The activity coincides with this year’s National Cleaning Day campaign launched by President Nana Akufo-Addo.

Footages shared online captured the BHIM president dredging gutters in the district.

He threw caution to the wind and made use of shovel to clear out the choked gutters without gloves or other protective equipment.

Stonebwoy received chants of jubilation from his fans which gingered him to do more.

Watch video below: