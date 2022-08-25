Ghanaian actress Tracey Boakye has made public what the interior of her matrimonial bedroom looks like.

Through renowned blogger, ZionFelix, the actress flaunted the luxurious interior.

According to Zion, who was given exclusive access to the actress’ elegant residence, the actress had refurbished the interior of the bedroom after getting married.

The all-white master bedroom had a gorgeous golden bed in the centre of it. The design of the bed matched that of royalty.

The large bedroom had a couch set and a centre table at the side of it. There was also a large television set mounted on the wall.

There were photos of herself and her husband on the walls. The opulent-looking room caught the attention of social media users, who were enraged that the actress would make her private space public knowledge.

A Ghanaian, angered by Tracey’s antics, fine_wine_gujohter, questioned Tracey’s motives: “Competing with who?”

