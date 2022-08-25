Great Olympics midfielder, Emmanuel Agyemang Badu, says he joined the club ahead of the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League because he still wanted to be fit.

Badu joined the Wonder Club earlier this month and made his debut during the 2022 Ghana League Club’s Association’s (GHALCA) G6 tournament.

He becomes the latest ‘big name’ player to return to the domestic scene after Asamoah Gyan, Sulley Muntari and Samuel Inkoom in the last two years.

In an interview with Joy Sports, Badu said his decision to sign for the club was due to the desire to stay fit.

“I had some two solid offers [from Europe] that they brought to me but considering some things in the contract I don’t think it was favourable for me. I couldn’t also wait for another offer to come,” he said.

“It was better that I joined a club and work on my ITC (International Transfer Certificate) so that I can be very fit. Training alone and training with a club is different. I had a call from Olympics and I said ‘okay let me think about it.’ I sat down with my team and we thought about it.

“It was a good opportunity for me not to stay at home and be rusty because I haven’t stopped playing football. That is why I joined Olympics – to make the league lovely and to continue enjoying the game I love best.”

With Olympics out of the GHALCA G6, Badu will look to make his league debut for the club when they face Bechem United on the opening weekend of the 2022/23 league season.