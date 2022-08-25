Sulley Muntari has left Hearts of Oak after the leadership of the club failed to reach a deal with him ahead of the 2022/23 Ghana football season.

The 2010 Champions League winner signed a six-month deal with the club midway through last season.

“Muntari has a decision to make but the most important thing for us is that he came in and played for us for a particular period in which we had an agreement,” Opare Addo, who is the Communications Manager of the side told Onua TV.

“If he will continue with us, there will be another agreement to continue because these are footballing issues but if he has a different decision you cannot force somebody to do something for you if the person has a different decision.”

Opare Add, however, was quick to add that the club is still in talks to see if they can get Muntari to change his mind, as he’s currently a free agent.

“For now, the club is still in talks with Muntari but unfortunately the transfer window has closed, so if there is anything that can be done, we will look at it but unfortunately the transfer window has closed,” Opare added.

Muntari scored his first goal for the club in March when he converted a penalty in their 2-1 win against WAFA at the Accra Sports Stadium.

He also surprised many with his fitness and impressive performances, as he helped Hearts to win the President’s Cup and the FA Cup.

In the FA Cup final against Bechem United at the Baba Yara Stadium, Muntari was introduced in the latter part of the game as the Phobians win 2-1.