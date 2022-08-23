The representative of Konadu Yiadom, Joe Abu Salam, has vowed not to allow his player to play for Hearts of Oak despite signing for the Phobians.

Hearts of Oak reportedly completed the signing of the highly rated center-back ahead of the new 2022/23 Ghana Premier League season.

According to the reports, Konadu signed a three-year deal with the Phobians, who will represent the country in the CAF Confederations Cup this season.

However, Salam confirmed just a day after the transfer deadline has passed that Hearts of Oak failed to register Yiadom for the upcoming season.

According to him, the Phobians failed to make full payment of the agreed fee for the player’s services, thus, leading to the decision not to release him for registration.

Board member of Hearts of Oak, Vincent Sowah Odotei, in a rebuttal to the issues claimed Salaam is greedy and that’s why he is behaving as such.

In response to the allegation, Salam reacted to Sowah Odotei’s claims and vowed not to allow the center-back to play for Hearts.

“I am shocked that Odotei will call me greedy. Calling me by names. I am not greedy. Does Odotei know about football? And he is there calling me greedy,” Salaam told Asempa FM on the Ultimate Sports Show

“Odotei should quit football. He doesn’t understand football. Today he is calling me greedy. He should go and do his politics. I am sorry for Odotei.

“This boy (Konadu Yiadom) will not play for Hearts of Oak,” he added.

Yiadom was outstanding for WAFA SC in the Ghana Premier League last term having won seven man-of-the-match awards.

He is presently in Austria with the Black Galaxies for a four-nation international tournament.