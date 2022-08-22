Cameroon Football Association president, Samuel Eto’o, has named Ghana legend, Abedi Pele as the greatest Ghanaian player ever.

The former Barcelona forward, who was in Accra over the weekend as part of the Qatar Legacy Ambassadorial role, speaking in an interview named Pele as his favourite player as well.

However, he added that he likes a lot of African players but Abedi Pele tops his list of Ghanaian footballers.

“Abedi Pele, one of the best ever,” Eto’o said on TV3 when asked about Ghanaian players.

Eto’o gave a long list of African footballers he admires including current players such as Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah.

His list also includes Liberia President George Weah and former Nigeria star Austin Jay Jay Okocha.

Abedi Pele is revered on the continent for his exploits in the late eighties and the early nineties, where he won the African Player of the Year three times in a row.

The former RTU forward dominated Europe in the 80s and 90s having won the Champions League with Olympique Marseille.

Pele was part of Ghana’s squad that lost the 1992 Africa Cup of Nations against Ivory Coast.