Contestant Emmanuel Ofori is steadily instilling fear in his colleagues as he emerges Best Designer of the night for the second time.

After being in bottom 4 last week, Emma shot his way to the top with his exquisite design for the Mother of the bride task in Week 5 of the Adepam Season 2 competition.

Judges expected the contestants to glamourize their models and make them the envy of other guests.

This is exactly what contestant Emma did with his corset Kaba and slit. It perfectly fit the average-sized body of his model.

He defined the joy of the occasion with a yellow and nude fabric and complemented the look with a silver purse and decent gele style.

His design topped the best four selected by the judges and consultant on the basis of creativity and how the fabric colour blended perfectly with the skin tone of his model.

Emma has earned the bragging right of a two-time winner, the first contestant to win that title since the show began.

He is followed closely by Grace and KBaw with a single win each.

Emma became the first contestant to win Best Designer of the night during the Week 2 of the competition.

Designing for the Corporate look task, he made a corset two piece skirt and top for his model.