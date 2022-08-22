Veteran Ghanaian football administrator, Alhaji Karim Grusah, says he’s against Asamoah Gyan’s desire for Black Stars return ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Gyan, few days ago, made headlines when he revealed he is targeting a return to the national team ahead of the Mundial later this year in an interview with BBC.

Alhaji Grusah, who doubles as a Management Committee member of the Black Stars, said he doesn’t support the idea of Gyan going to the World Cup as a player.

“Personally, I don’t support him. After Legon Cities, I know he has begun his coaching badges but I don’t agree with him. This is my opinion,” he told Happy FM.

However, he believes the former Sunderland striker could join the team to Qatar as an advisor but not a player.

“If the coach thinks Asamoah Gyan, I will support 100 percent but I don’t support his decison to play for the Black Stars at the World Cup. He should rather join the team as an ambassador or advisor.”

The Black Stars have been drawn in Group H of the World Cup alongside Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay.