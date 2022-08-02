Contestant Emmanuel Ofori has been crowned the best designer for week 2 of Adom TV’s ever-entertaining fashion show, Adepam Season 2.

The contestants were tasked to present a signature ready-to-wear look, in contrast to last week’s corporate outfits.

In the 8-hour task period, Emma successfully produced a bell mini gown with puff sleeves made from a combination of ankara fabric and lace.

Contestant Grace also wowed the judges with black trousers and white bell sleeves fastened with a detachable corset belt.

The judges complimented her for her creativity but admonished her to take proper measurements of the model to ensure her designs fit her size.

The audience went wild for contestant Dzifa when her model appeared on the runway wearing a two-piece ‘crazy’ romper and a one-hand maxi dress.

The romper is a perfect fit for a morning outdoor event while the coverup is for night purposes.