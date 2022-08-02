The Anti-slavery and Human Trafficking Committee has added its voice to the global campaign against trafficking in person.

It has called on authorities, especially the Ghana Police Service, to give the needed attention to the menace.

Speaking at a conference, the committee called on authorities to focus on the role of technology as a tool that can impede human trafficking.

Petitioning the Wulensi Police department in the Nanumba South District in the northern region, the leader of the Anti-Slavery and Human Trafficking Committee for Nanaumba south, Mr. Abdulia Razak Shani said, the future success in eradicating human trafficking will depend on how law enforcement, the criminal justice system and others can leverage technology in their responses.

This he said, technology would aid investigations to shed light on the modus operandi of trafficking networks; enhance prosecution through digital evidence to alleviate the situation of victims in criminal proceedings as well as provide support services to survivors.

He said prevention and awareness-raising activities on the safe use of the internet and social media could help mitigate the risk of people falling victims of trafficking online.

He added that Cooperation with the private sector is important to harness innovation and expertise for the development of sustainable technology-based solutions to support the prevention and combating of human trafficking.

Mrs. Beatrice Yanman Biije who is the Programes Officer for Action Aid Ghana in the northern region also called on all Ghanaians to help fight trafficking.

Receiving the petition on behalf of the District Police Commander for Wulensi, Chief Inspector Amaning Antwi also thank Action Aid Ghana for their support towards ending Human Trafficking and Modern Day Slavery.