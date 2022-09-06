Contestant Ahmed had the widest smile in the Week 7 of Adepam Season 2 after he snatched the spot for the best designer of the night for the first time.
He beat the eight other contestants for the celebrity signature look for a red carpet event.
Ahmed designed a shimmery shirt and trousers for his model, Nathaniel Attoh of Joy Sports and gave extra touch to the look with a simple side cap.
His model wore the outfit and his attitude on the run way exhibited exactly how jolly he felt rocking Ahmed’s design.
Ahmed was one of the contestants to sew for a male model, and that decision went in his favour.
He has entered the best designer books as a one-time winner. He joins contestant grace in that category.
Meanwhile, contestants Emma and KBaw are leading the pack with two wins each.