Contestant Ahmed had the widest smile in the Week 7 of Adepam Season 2 after he snatched the spot for the best designer of the night for the first time.

He beat the eight other contestants for the celebrity signature look for a red carpet event.

Ahmed designed a shimmery shirt and trousers for his model, Nathaniel Attoh of Joy Sports and gave extra touch to the look with a simple side cap.

Adepam Season 2 Week 7 (Ahmed)

His model wore the outfit and his attitude on the run way exhibited exactly how jolly he felt rocking Ahmed’s design.

Ahmed was one of the contestants to sew for a male model, and that decision went in his favour.

He has entered the best designer books as a one-time winner. He joins contestant grace in that category.

Meanwhile, contestants Emma and KBaw are leading the pack with two wins each.