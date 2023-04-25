An Inspector of the Ghana Police Service accused of using a service pistol to shoot and kill his girlfriend at Adum in Kumasi says he had no intention of killing his lover.

Inspector Ahmed Twumasi, sobbing and shedding tears, told the Asokore Mampong District Court only God knows what happened on the day of the incident.

He is said to have shot 26-year-old Victoria Dapaah, also known as Maadwoa, multiple times.

Police prosecution told the court the accused demanded a refund of Gh5,000 he allegedly paid the deceased to settle an issue between the two in the presence of a female friend.

Nhyira FM’s Ohemeng Tawiah, who was in court, reports relatives of the deceased broke down in tears as prosecution read details of the case on events leading to the shooting.

Some of them threatened to accost the suspect who was whisked away by security after the day’s proceedings.