Another fire outbreak has been recorded in Kumasi barely 24 hours after a major incident yesterday.

In this instance, fire gutted a baby shop at Adum, destroying products running into thousands of Ghana Cedis.

The fire, which started around 6:00pm on Saturday, is the second fire incident in the Adum area this weekend.

Preliminary investigations by the Ghana National Fire Service officials revealed that the shop owner lit incense close to some petroleum products in the shop.

Regional Fire Commander, ACFO Henry Giwa, expressed worry that members of the public are not adhering to the continuous education on how to handle naked fire

He has, therefore, advised the public to stick to fire protocols.

Adumhene Baffour Agyei Kesse IV, who visited the affected area, admonished the tenants to adhere to fire education and sensitisation tips.




