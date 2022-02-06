For many who are movie enthusiasts, the name John Dumelo is one that is commonly known as he has starred in many Ghollywood movies.

What they do not know is that his movie carrer spans as far back as the early 1990s.

A photo that has reappeared on social media captured little Dumelo in action on the set of a movie titled ‘Baby Thief’.

Young Dumelo at that time in 1991 was just seven years old and he was still missing his front teeth.

He was photographed beside another, believed to either an actress or simply his sister.

They were both smiling as the photographer took the now 31-year-old photo.