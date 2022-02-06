A Mombasa woman has been found dead in her house in Bamburi after what is believed to be after a steamy night with a mysterious man.

The woman, identified as Alice Wasike, allegedly died at night while engaging in intimate relations with a man who later fled.

Even more puzzling for police officers was the presence of another unconscious male who was on top of the dead woman’s body.

“The man is still confused and cannot even explain how he found himself on top of the woman. We tried asking him but he seemed very confused,” a neighbour told Citizen TV.

The man was later taken into custody.

It is believed that Wasike, a mother-of-three brought home a man to have relations with on the night of Wednesday, February 2, but he later ran away after the woman died while they were having intercourse.

“It is suspected she died while having sex since there are no visible injuries in her body and the suspect at large upon noticing that she had passed on fled from the scene,” part of a police report read as quoted by K24.

Law enforcers are still trying to unravel how the second man found himself on top of the deceased.

Kisauni Sub-county police Commander, Juma Fondo, said Wasike’s death was being treated as a sudden death since no physical marks were found on her body to suggest foul play.

Nonetheless, investigations into the incident have already commenced with a manhunt for the other man being underway.

This would be the second of such incident to be recorded.

It is also reported that a lifeless body of one Clinton Wanakacha was found sprawled on the bed in room six of Miathathia’s guest house in Mlolongo.

The guest house’s employee told the detectives that Wanakacha had booked into the room the previous night with a lady.

Wanakacha’s body was moved to the City Mortuary as investigations into the murder commenced.