Controversial actress and socialite, Efia Odo, has disappointed morality police who were waiting to descend on her following her announcement to attend church service.

Trolls were expecting to see Efia Odo scantily dressed as she usually does, but she partook in Sunday service at the The Maker’s House Chapel International Campus Ministry – Legon dressed in a way that pleased God.

For the first time in a very long time, she wore a tailored dress sewn below her knee level which decently covered her cleavage and other parts of her body.

She paired the fitted dress elegantly with red heels and matching handbag and wore subtle makeup.

Fans have complimented her for taking her self-acclaimed rebirth seriously and urged her to keep up her decency.