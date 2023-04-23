Presidential aspirant of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Kwabena Duffuor four, has pledged to turn the tattered Ghanaian economy around in two years when given the nod to lead the party to win the 2024 general election.

Dr Duffuor, who is among the three NDC Presidential aspirants seeking the mandate, told Abura-Asebu-Kwamankese NDC delegates to vote him to lead the party come 13th May, 2023 during the parliamentary and presidential primaries.

He said he has what it takes to turn the Ghanaian tattered economy that President Nana Akufo-Addo has saddled with loans in two years owing to his economic background.

He made the pledge when he interacted with delegates at Moree as part of his Central Regional tour.

According to him, he will re-implement sound economic policies introduced under late President Atta Mills to transform the economy.

His campaign manager, Yaw Boateng Gyan, told NDC delegates that for the number of years Dr Duffuor served under late President Mills, he lived in his own residence, fueled his own private vehicles he used as his official work, and he didn’t take salaries and ex-gratia.

He delivered sound economic policies which saw Ghana make a lot of gains, and he intends to repeat them should he be given the nod.

He ended by pleading with delegates not to engage in politics of detraction and insult instead they should go into this contest with united front so they can sack the “Elephant Party” NPP into the bush.