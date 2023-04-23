Ernest Yaw Anim has emerged candidate-elect for the Sekyere Kumawu parliamentary seat on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

He was elected after polling 195 votes against his top contender Obaapa Ama Serwaa who garnered 181 votes.

Kwame Osei Hweree Bempah was last on the ballot with five votes, Kwame Appiah Kubi with 10 and 27 votes for Dr Aboagye Dacosta, plus one rejected ballot.

The election was held on Sunday amid tight security.

About 420 delegates of the NPP in Kumawu Constituency took the poll to elect Mr Anim as parliamentary candidate.

The bye-election, slated for 23rd of May, has become necessary following the demise of Member of Parliament, Philip Basoah, who died at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital on March 28.

Five of the eight candidates who filed nominations to contest remained in the race.

The NPP in the constituency over the years is divided into factions, a situation many believe have affected the party’s electoral fortunes in the traditional stronghold.

Meanwhile, The National Organizer of the NPP, Henry Nana Boakye, said the party is ready to support any candidate elected to retain the seat for the party.



