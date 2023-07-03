

The newly-elected Member of Parliament (MP) for Kumawu, Ernest Yaw Anim, says his vision is to see the Kumawu Constituency producing engineers, lawyers and doctors in the next few years.

“That’s why I want to get at least 20 people into areas that I think can help get them to that level,” he stated.

Mr Anim revealed this in an interview with Lexis Bill on JoyFM’s Personality Profile on Thursday.

“The plan is to lobby the government to at least establish one nursing training college in my constituency in the next few years, then one teacher training college as well. So, once we get all these things in place, our burden will lessen a bit,” Mr Anim said.

According to him, nothing will give him joy than to ensure that there’ll be jobs for his constituents after graduating from school.

“Farmers will not be left out because I’ll see to it that they’ll get storage and market for their produce,” Mr Anim touted.

The MP hails from Kumawu Bodomase but was raised at Tafo. He holds a degree from the University of Cape Coast (B-COM) and Masters in Financial Economics from Ohio University.

He’s a Chartered Accountant by profession, and prior to his election as MP, Mr Anim worked with Vanguard Properties Development, managing different projects.

Explaining why he left his lucrative job in the US to contest for the Kumawu seat after the demise of the former MP, Philip Basoah, Mr Anim said he has always had an interest to serve his people.

“Growing up, it has always been my ambition to become an MP one day, and thankfully, my dream has come to pass. I’m humbled. It’s all about God.”

“Moreover, it is God who has brought me to where I find myself now because as of March, I didn’t know I was going to find myself in this position. I was working, thinking of how I was going to end the year, getting more bonuses from work and all that, and I never thought of it,” Mr Anim stated.

“We’re in June, and I’m a Member of Parliament for Kumawu. It’s amazing, and I feel blessed.”

Narrating his campaign journey that eventually led to his victory, Mr. Anim said, “It wasn’t easy preparing for the primaries in just 2 weeks. It was very challenging because the opportunity was impromptu, and I had not prepared for it. But because the time was divine, I had helpers from everywhere. People contributed money to support me.”

He, however, debunked claims that he shared rice and money during the primary, saying he never influenced people with money.

“If it was money, then I’m sure the NDC would have won because I visited two towns during the campaign, and one lady told me the NDC team gave them money and rice.”

According to the MP, the money that was given to his campaign team was to cater for their fuel, pay drivers, and the personnel who went around to canvass for votes that led to his victory in the bye-election.

