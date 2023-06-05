Ernest Yaw Annim, the newly elected Member of Parliament for Kumawu constituency in the Ashanti region, has wasted no time in propelling accelerated development within the constituency.

Within two weeks of assuming office, Annim has successfully advocated for numerous essential social amenities and educational infrastructure upgrades in various towns and villages throughout the area.

Notable among these projects, Annim proudly announced the imminent completion of a district hospital, the construction of new roads, and the establishment of school blocks.

Excitingly, the MP-elect revealed plans for the construction of a state-of-the-art Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) school in Kumawu.

During an interview on Adom FM’s popular morning show, Dwaso Nsem, Annim emphasized his commitment to fulfilling all the unfinished projects left by his predecessor, the late Philip Basoah, with the ultimate goal of bringing relief and progress to the people of Kumawu and its surrounding areas.

With less than two years in office, Annim humbly appealed to the local chiefs and residents of Kumawu to support his endeavors in achieving their shared aspirations.

“I did not become an MP to exert dominance over them. I am here to serve and enhance the living conditions of the people of Kumawu,” he stated.

With unwavering confidence and the united support of the NPP, Annim is determined to transform his dreams and plans for Kumawu into tangible reality before the year 2024.