The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has directed that all party flags must fly at half-mast following the death of its Kumawu MP, Philip Basoah.
According to the party, the death is a devastating blow as it comes barely a week after the death of its former Old Tafo MP, Dr Anthony Akoto Osei.
In a statement, NPP eulogised the late MP was a long-standing member who has served in various capacities.
“Owing to his vast experience as a legislator, Hon. Basoah was appointed as the Chairman of the Employment, Social Welfare and State Enterprise Committee of Parliament. He also served as a member of the lands and Forestry Committee as well as the Committee on Selection.
“He was a gentle and astute politician whose contributions to the Party, constituents, and the development of Ghana through his work in Parliament cannot be overemphasized. As a Party, we take solace from his legacy of hard work and dedication to our country,” parts of the statement signed by General Secretary Justin Kodua read.
Commiserating with the Parliament of Ghana, the NPP also extended its deepest condolences to the bereaved family, particularly his wife and children, and the good people of Kumawu, for such a great loss.
Below is the full statement: