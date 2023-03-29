President Nana Akufo-Addo has joined scores of politicians in mourning Kumawu Member of Parliament (MP), Philip Basoah.

President Akufo-Addo has said he is shocked and saddened by the news of the tragic death.

This, according to him, was because the rank and file of the NPP were hopeful his health condition would take a turn for the better, but, alas, their ways are not God’s ways, neither are ‘our thoughts.’

Taking to Facebook, he recounted fond memories of the late MP who he touted was committed and dedicated to the NPP tradition.

“I had the opportunity of knowing Hon. Basoa quite well, and, in that time, he proved to be a devoted adherent of the Danquah-Dombo-Busia tradition, who never wavered in the belief that the NPP was the only political party that had the welfare of the country at heart.

“Indeed, he comes from a family with a long history of public service not only to the people of Kumawu but also to Mother Ghana. He will be missed by all those who knew and met him,” he wrote.

The President extended his sincere condolences to his widow and children, to the Chairman and members of the NPP, and to the Chiefs and people of Kumawu, whom he so faithfully represented right till the very end.

“May his soul rest in perfect peace until the last day of the resurrection when we shall all meet again. Amen!!” President Akufo-Addo prayed.

Mr Basoah passed on in the early hours of Tuesday aged 54.

He died at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.

Below is the post: