More details of the sudden demise of late Member of Parliament (MP) for Kumawu in the Ashanti Region, Philip Atta Basoah, has emerged.

According to reports, the MP, who lives alone in Accra, was found unconscious in his room by his driver.

The Managing Director of InterCity STC, Nana Akomea, shared these details on Accra-based Peace FM.

He said the driver, who had waited for his boss for hours, decided to check up on him only to find him unresponsive.

Nana Akomea said Hon. Basoah, who was in comma, was rushed to the hospital for medical treatment.

Unfortunately, he died at the age of 54 at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital on Tuesday, March 24, 2023.

