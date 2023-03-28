New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament (MP) for Kumawu constituency in the Ashanti Region, Philip Basoah, has passed on.

News of his demise broke out in the early hours of Tuesday.

He was 54.

He died at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital.

Meanwhile, he was part of the three MPs including Dome-Kwabenya MP, Adwoa Safo, and Asssin North MP, Gyakye Quayson, who did not participate in the voting of the ministerial nominees last Friday, March 24, 2023 due to ill health.

Mr Basoah entered Parliament in 2017 and was there until his demise.

Scores of Ghanaians have taken to social media to mourn the lawmaker.