Former Member of Parliament (MP) for Techiman South, Isaac Adjei Mensah, has expressed his immense love for his party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Mr Mensah’s comment comes after the decision by some Members of Parliament (MPs) to throw principle to the wind and pursue their parochial interest by voting for the six ministerial nominees of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

He told Osei Bonsu on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen Monday that although he loves his party more than his wedded wife, such occurrences are unfortunate and need to be addressed as soon as practicable.

“I love my party more than the way I love my wedded wife. Since infancy, I have loved Rawlings to the extent that when things go wrong, I cannot keep quiet over it but speak. Our system is not working.

“We are the ones creating this class system in parliament and so there is the need to check that and stop those unnecessary blame games we are seeing now. They should just sit up,” he said.

