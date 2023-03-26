Former President John Dramani Mahama has expressed his disappointment over what he described as “betrayal” from some NDC Members of Parliament.

This follows the approval of some Ministerial nominees.

NDC MP for Ketu South, Madam Abla Dzifa Gomashie, has taken to the same Facebook to respond to John Mahama’s ‘disappointment’ post.

According to her comment under the post, she took pictures of her vote as “evidence of loyalty to God, country and party”.

“I love you, Sir (Mahama). Thank you so much for your thoughtfulness and leadership. I took pictures of my vote as evidence of my loyalty to God, country and party. I am responsible for my actions and inactions.

“You and I cannot be held responsible for the actions and inactions of others.

“I promise you, we will work harder than ever. May the heavens and the earth give you courage and good health in these trying times,” the former Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts Deputy Minister in the National Democratic Congress during their term in office between 2013 and 2017 when John Dramani Mahama was President commented under his post.