A former Black Stars player, Emmanuel Oblitey, has died.

He died on Sunday, March 19, 2023, at the Joy Specialist Medical Clinic in Accra.

He was 69.

Oblitey was a member of the Africa Cup of Nations winning squad in 1963.

He played in the 1964 Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

ALSO READ:

2023 AFCONQ: Black Stars arrive in Kumasi for Angola clash

Chris Hughton determined to build a winning Black Stars team

Oblitey played for Great Olympics, Real Republicans and was part of the Black Stars team that toured Europe in 1961.