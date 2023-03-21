The senior national team, the Black Stars, have arrived in Kumasi for their 2023 Africa Cup of Nations [AFCON] against Angola.

Ghana opened camp with eight players at the Accra Sports Stadium on Monday evening.

The Black Stars will take on the Palancas Negras in back to back games in the Afcon qualifiers.

The four-time African champions will host Angola at the Baba Yara Stadium on Thursday with kick-off scheduled at 16:00GMT.

The Black Stars will travel to Luanda for the reverse fixture in four days time.

The 25 players invited for the two games have all reported and are expected to hold a training session this evening at the Baba Yara Stadium.

Arrival of Black Stars at the Kumasi Airport ahead of AFCON Qualifiers#AdomTV#AFCON23 pic.twitter.com/CFTsPOfH5h — Adom TV (@adom_tv) March 21, 2023

Chris Hughton, who signed a deal until December 2024, will be hoping to begin his new chapter as the head coach of the Black Stars with a win.

The 64-year-old replaced Otto Addo who left his role after the country’s early exit at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The Black Stars are joint top of Group E alongside Angola with both teams with four points after two games.