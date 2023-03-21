The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has paid tribute to former Old Tafo Member of Parliament, Dr Anthony Akoto Osei.

Mr Bagbin said Dr Osei’s demise has saddened his heart.

According to him, the death is a shock to the whole nation, which he has not come to terms with.

“We will play our roles and do all we can to assuage the pain of such a shock not only to the family, but to the whole nation. I was sad when I heard about his death.

“I think it’s proper we observe a minute of silence for his soul…may his soul and all the departed souls rest in perfect peace,” he said.

Mr Bagbin made this known on Tuesday, March 21, before the commencement of proceedings.

Following Dr Osei’s death, a number of statesmen and women have eulogised him.

These personalities include the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

In a tribute to the former Minister of Monitoring and Evaluation, Dr Bawumia said the deceased was a “good friend” of his.

