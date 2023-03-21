Former Minister for Monitoring and Evaluation, Dr. Anthony Akoto Osei passes on.

According to sources, he is said to have died on Monday, March 20,2023.

Former Member of Parliament (MP) for Old Tafo Constituency of the Ashanti Region was 64-year-old.

Parliament of Ghana confirmed his sudden demise on its twitter page.

The former Minister of State at the Finance Ministry in the erstwhile Kufuor’s administration, is said to have been unwell for sometime now.

The late Dr. Anthony Akoto Osei was a Ghanaian banker and politician.

Dr Osei served as Member of Parliament for five terms. He obtained a PhD from Howard University in 1987.