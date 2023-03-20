Chris Hughton has pledged that he will build a winning Black Stars team.

The Irish-born of Ghanaian descent has been unveiled as the head coach of the senior national team.

Hughton has signed a year-and-a-half deal until December 31 with the team and will be assisted by George Boateng and Didi Boateng.

Speaking at his unveiling in Kumasi on Monday, the former Newcastle United and Brighton boss hinted at his desire to build a winsome team.

“We want to see a winning team because there will be lots of questions about our style of football,” he said.

“Why is this player not playing and why is this player playing? Are you too defensive, are you too offensive? But ultimately what we want to see is winning football.

“Let’s start with the correct preparation of the team, using the players to the best of their ability and picking a team that suits the type of players that we have.

“So I think we as coaches start on the same level. To group the players to start as a team and to win football matches,” he added.

Prior to his appointment, Hughton worked as the technical advisor for the national team under Otto Addo.

The former Northern Ireland international will hope to start his tenure on a bright note when he comes up against Angola on Thursday against Angola in a 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.

Ghana will travel to Luanda in four days time for the return game.

The Black Stars are joint top of Group E alongside Angola with both teams with four points after two games.