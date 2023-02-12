The Ghana Football Association [GFA] has appointed Chris Hughton as the new head coach of the Black Stars.

The former Newcastle United boss replaces Otto Addo who left his role after the country’s early exit at the 2022 World Cup.

Hughton served as the technical advisor for the Black Stars before the World Cup playoff game against Nigeria.

Following the country’s qualification for the Mundial in Qatar, he was maintained as the technical advisor for the team.

A statement by the country’s football governing body says he will be assisted by George Boateng and Didi Dramani.

The pair served as deputy coaches under Otto Addo. However, their duration of stay is yet to be made known.

“The Ghana Football Association has the pleasure to appoint Chris Hughton as Head Coach of the Black Stars following extensive deliberations between the two parties

“The appointment is in line with the vision of the GFA to continue with the project of building a formidable squad that started with Otto Addo in the lead-up to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 tournament.”

The new technical team is expected to name Black Stars squad for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations [AFCON] doubleheader against Angola next month.