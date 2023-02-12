George Boateng and Didi Dramani have been maintained as assistant coaches for the Black Stars, the Ghana Football Association [GFA] has confirmed.

This came after Chris Hughton was appointed as the substantive head coach of the national team.

Boateng and Dramani were named as the assistant coaches for the Black Stars ahead of the World Cup playoff against Nigeria in February 2022 when Otto Addo was named as the interim boss.

The pair continued to serve in their respective roles during the Mundial in Qatar.

However, with Chris Hughton taking up the role as the head trainer after serving as the technical advisor under Otto Addo, George Boateng and Didi Dramani will serve as his assistants.

“The Ghana Football Association has the pleasure to appoint Chris Hughton as Head Coach of the Black Stars following extensive deliberations between the two parties,” the FA said in a statement.

“The appointment is in line with the vision of the GFA to continue with the project of building a formidable squad that started with Otto Addo in the lead-up to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 tournament.

“Mr Hughton has been the Technical Advisor of the Black Stars for the past twelve months.

“The GFA has also decided to maintain Assistant Coaches George Boateng and Mas-Ud Didi Dramani.”

However, the FA added that the details about the duration of the contract and terms of engagement would be announced in due course.

The new technical team is expected to name Black Stars’ squad for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations [AFCON] doubleheader against Angola next month.