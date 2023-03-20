Experienced manager, Chris Hughton, will officially be unveiled today as the new head coach for the Black Stars.

Hughton was announced as head coach of the Black Stars in February but details of his contract and targets were not publicized in the statement released by the Ghana Football Association.

The Ghana FA will hold the unveiling ceremony at the SG-Mall Ayigya at 10am in Kumasi.

The 64-year-old has already started his duties and named his first squad for the 2023 AFCON Qualifier against Angola in Kumasi some weeks ago

The former Brighton head coach arrived in the country on Thursday, March 16, 2023, to officially begin work and was at the burial service of former Ghana international Christian Atsu.

Ghana plays Angola in a doubleheader with the first leg set for March 23 at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium and the reverse fixture in Luanda three days after.

Hughton has been tasked to qualify the team for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Cote d’Ivoire and also qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup to be hosted by USA, Mexico and Canada.

He will also supervise the various national teams at the men’s level.

Chris Hughton will be assisted by George Boateng and Didi Dramani.