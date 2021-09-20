Former Asante Kotoko and Ghana defender, Godfred Yeboah, popularly known as TV3, has been laid to rest.



The solemn ceremony took place on Saturday, September 18, 2021, at Fiapre in Sunyani of the Bono Region.

This follows his demise on Tuesday, August 3 after battling a long ailment.



He was 41.

He was buried in a boot-shaped coffin draped in the white and red colours of Asante Kotoko, where he gained his popularity.

ALSO READ:



The coffin also had the Ghana flag and Accra-based TV3 logo embossed on it.

Apart from that, his tomb had the TV3 inscription boldly on it together with his photo.