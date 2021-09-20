President Nana Akufo-Addo has joined scores of Ghanaians to mourn the death of former Central Regional Minister, Ama Benyiwa Doe.

This follows news of her Denise on Sunday, September 19, 2021, after an illness.



She was 73.

Taking to his Facebook page, Akufo-Addo stated he was saddened by the death of the deceased who he described as “a good friend”.



He acknowledged the former member of Parliament was also a colleague in the House.

Mr Akufo-Addo further prayed for her soul to rest in perfect peace until the last day of resurrection.

“I’m sad to hear about the news of the death of Ama Benyiwa Doe. She was a colleague in Parliament and a good friend. May her soul rest in perfect peace until the Last Day of the Resurrection when we shall all meet again. Amen!!,” he mourned.

Read the post below:

