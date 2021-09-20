The Founder and Leader of Glorious Word Power Ministries International, Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah, on Sunday, September 19, 2021, paid a courtesy call on Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

The visit was to commiserate with him, following the passing of his mother, Hajia Mariama Bawumia.

The man of God led a delegation from his church to visit Dr Bawumia’s private residence in Accra.

The visit also comes on the back of accusations levelled against the camp of the Vice President as being responsible for Rev Bempah’s arrest.

The accusers, mainly NDC, have said the Veep’s camp is unhappy with the fact that Rev Bempah had prophesied against the Vice President becoming present.

Hajia Mariama Bawumia passed on Monday, September 13, 2021, after being taken ill for some time.

She was undergoing treatment in a health facility in Accra.

She has since been buried at Walewale in the North East Region in accordance with Islamic customs.

Her final funeral rites have been scheduled for Sunday, October 24, 2021, in Walewale.