The leader of the Glorious Word Power Ministries International, Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah, is expected to reappear in court later today, Monday, September 20, 2021.

The High court in Accra granted him, and four others bail to the tune of GHS 200,000 with two sureties each, last week.

This was after they were remanded to police custody on their first appearance in court.

On Sunday, September 12, Rev. Owusu-Bempah and three others were arrested by the Police for issuing threats, brandishing weapons, and attacking Police officers.

When he appeared in court on Monday, the popular prophet and other suspects pleaded not guilty to the charges against them.

He was remanded by an Accra Circuit court presided over by Justice Afia Owusuaa Appiah to enable the police to complete their investigations.

Days after this decision, his lawyer, Gary Nimako, took the case to the High Court which granted the embattled man of God bail.

Rev. Owusu-Bempah has been charged with offensive conduct conducive to the breach of peace and threat of death.

Pleased with the decision of the court, the lawyer said he will make his client available for the next sitting.

