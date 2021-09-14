The embattled Head Pastor of the Glorious Word Power Ministries International, Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah, is back in cells to serve his one-week remand.

This was after he reported sick at the Police Hospital on Monday, shortly after he and four others were remanded.

According to Police sources, Rev Bempah spent two hours at the Police Hospital last night where he was treated, discharged, and taken back to cells.

The popular Reverend Minister, who boasts of his strong relationship with men and women in high places of power in Ghana including the President of the Republic, was charged with offensive conduct conducive to breach of peace, the threat of death, and assault of office public officers.

He and four others were remanded into police custody by an Accra Circuit Court to reappear on Monday, September 20, 2021, after they spent a day in cells on Sunday.

The Judge, Afia Owusuaa Appiah, said this will allow the police more time to carry out further investigation.

Earlier in court on Monday, there was drama when Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah arrived for the hearing.

Some of his church members who accompanied him tried to stop journalists from filming his arrival.

Using insults and jostling, they tried to disperse the media outside the court.

They also tried to stop the media from entering the courtroom, which sparked a confrontation.

Police officers at the premises subsequently denied journalists access into the courtroom.

Why was he arrested?

Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah and three others were arrested for the creation and circulation of multiple videos containing threats, and the brandishing of a weapon, and the assault of some police personnel.

The police say they arrested the suspects “after critically analyzing the said videos and based on intelligence gathered”.

In the meantime, two other suspects are said to be on the run and are being pursued.

The injured police personnel have also received medical treatment, according to a police statement.

