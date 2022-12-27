Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has visited the General Overseer of Glorious Word Power Ministry International, Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah’s church.

This was on Sunday, December 25, 2022 when the church held its Christmas Day service.

Dr Bawumia during his visit appealed to the man of God to continue praying for the Akufo-Addo-led government.

He also urged the congregation to be grateful to God despite how challenging the past year has been, adding Christmas was a season of gratitude and thanksgiving.

Present with the Vice President was his aide Dr Gideon Boako, National Lottery Authority (NLA) Boss, Sammi Awuku among others.

Dr Bawumia took to his Facebook page to share photos from the service.