Top performing mobile money agents and merchants have been awarded at the 2022 edition of the MTN Ghana Mobile Money Agents and Merchants awards night.

The Chief Executive Officer of My Kids Pride Links Limited, Dorcas Abena Gyabea, who emerged as the overall best MoMo Agent of the Year 2022 ) took home GH¢50,000 electronic cash, a brand-new motorbike, a certificate of honour, and other prizes.

Top-performing vendors also received awards including Motorbikes, Smart TVs, Laptops, CCTV cameras, and among others.

The awards night was to celebrate MoMo agents, merchants, and distributors in the South East Business District of MTN Ghana, comprising Greater Accra, Eastern, Volta, and Oti Regions who have demonstrated high levels of professionalism in executing their duties in providing mobile financial services to their customers in the year 2022.

The Acting Chief Executive Officer of MobileMoney Limited, Shaibu Haruna said the far-reaching results and success of the MoMo service have been championed by three categories of people; that is the agents, merchants, and MobileMoney agents.

With support from over 276,000 agent points across all sixteen regions of the country, our numerous customers nationwide can make transactions wherever and whenever they need to.

“Our over 240,000 merchants who accept MoMo for payments for goods and services have continued to support us towards our commitment to driving a cash-lite economy.

Currently, our MoMo subscribers stand at 12.6 million due to the tireless efforts of mobile agents who travel the length and breadth of Ghana, growing our subscriber base,” he disclosed.

According to him, the event is very important because of the unique challenges the industry has gone through this year.

“It has been a challenging year with the introduction of e-levy, the challenges our customers have had with accessing their MoMo wallets during the sim barring exercise, and the challenging economic environment we find ourselves in.

Dorcas Abena Gyabea

“These issues put a lot of pressure on the entire business. However, while we continue to face these challenges, we enthusiastically serve our customers with joy and pride.

“It is, therefore, very critical that we celebrate those who through the challenges are still able to achieve set targets without resting on their oars,” he stated.

The CEO of My Kids Pride Links Limited, Dorcas Abena Gyabea thanked MTN Ghana for its kind gesture.

She attributed her success to her hard work, perseverance, and determination.