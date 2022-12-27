MTN Ghana Foundation has gifted hampers to about 60 babies born during the yuletide at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra.

Mothers of babies born from 24 to 26 December which is also Boxing Day received hampers and recharge cards while eight mothers in labour also received the same.

The donation is under the ‘MTN Boxing Day Hamper Distribution’ programme by MTN Ghana Foundation which started in 2011 to put smiles in the face of mothers and their babies.

The assorted hampers included baby diapers, baby wipes, baby clothing, toiletries, toys and other baby essentials.

The same hamper distribution is happening simultaneously in all 16 regions of Ghana.

The beneficiary hospitals were Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, Effia Nkwanta Hospital, Adidome Hospital, among others.

Speaking after the donation, the Manager for Sustainability and Social Impact for MTN Ghana Foundation, Mrs. Rhoderlyn Entsua-Mensah, said the project aims to support mothers who deliver on December 26 to show appreciation to them.

She said the project was carried out across the 16 regions at specified hospitals.

Mrs Entsua-Mensah, however, said there are 500 hampers in total to be distributed to all babies born on Christmas Boxing Day.

“MTN is committed to celebrating with mothers who have successfully delivered on festive occasions like Christmas,” she said.

She stated that the foundation has a lot of projects to be accomplished including a sixty-bed maternity and child health block to be built in Keta, Volta Region, a robotic centre to be built for Mamfe Girls, an accident and emergency ward also to be built for citizens in Bawjuasi in the Central region.

She said the Foundation will continue to invest in all areas to benefit the people of Ghana.

“This project is the Foundation’s 25th Anniversary milestone project,” she added.

The Senior Midwifery Officer at the Maternity Unit of Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, Portia Ocloo Enam Aku, said the Maternity Unit had more than sixty deliveries between December 24 and December 26.

She expressed gratitude to MTN Ghana Foundation for their immense contribution to the Hospital.

Dorcas Dadzi, a mother at the hospital, said she was surprised and excited upon delivering her son and receiving her first gift from MTN.

“I am really happy and grateful to MTN Ghana Foundation because I didn’t expect it and I am an MTN network user”, she said.

MTN Ghana Foundation has been giving to babies annually at various maternity hospitals to cater for the health needs of several individuals and organisations across the country to foster socio-economic growth.